Reno Fire investigators have released the cause of three separate fire incidents that occurred in Reno yesterday, Thursday, February 2, 2023. They are currently seeking the public’s help in identifying suspects.

Firefighters responded and extinguished fires at the following times and locations:

10:41 a.m. at 1595 Sky Mountain Drive: Multiple fire sets were discovered inside the vacant building (Previously 24 Hour Fitness). The fire sprinkler system was activated and stopped the fire spread.

Fire investigators determined these fires were intentionally set.

7:47 p.m. at 2370 Orange Lane: Firefighters extinguished an apartment fire that damaged three units. Fire investigators determined that the fire accidentally started from an electrically energized range top that ignited nearby combustibles. No occupants were injured.

8:39 p.m. at 1790 Silverada Boulevard: Firefighters extinguished fires in three box trucks at the U-Haul storage lot. Fire investigators determined these fires were intentionally set.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Reno Fire Department at 775-334-2300 or Secret Witness at 775-322-4900.