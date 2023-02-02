Reno Fire crews have knocked down a fire at a multi-unit housing building on Orange Lane.
The call initially came in at 7:50 p.m. with fire stemming from one apartment on the lower level. The one person in the apartment was able to get themselves out, according to the Reno Fire Department (RFD).
The fire did push out from the back of the apartment and spread to the balcony of an upper apartment as well, but the fire was quickly knocked down from there.
Neither any firefighters nor civilians suffered injuries. Power is out in one apartment, but not the rest of the building.
People living in three different apartments are displaced.
Fire investigators determined the cause of this fire as accidental. They say it started from an electrically energized range top that ignited nearby combustibles.