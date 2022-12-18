Reno firefighters turned the Circus Circus Ballroom into a winter wonderland for local children in need on Sunday.
Reno firefighters and police officers, their families and other community volunteers gathered to host the annual children’s holiday party.
Children ages 6-12, primarily from Reno’s downtown core area, were preselected by the Washoe County School District, Communities in Schools, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northern Nevada, and Pathfinders Children’s Ministry to attend this special event.
Children had the chance to make ornaments and gifts, play games and get their picture taken with Santa and Mrs. Claus, all led by adult and high school role models, to create a memorable and fun day.
A highlight of the event for many children is the “Toy Room,” where attendees select a present and receive other gifts.
A hot lunch was donated and catered by Circus Circus through the generous efforts of Gary Carano.
Last year, an estimated 100 children and 100 volunteers gathered for the party which is annually supported by donations from City of Reno employees, local businesses, artists and various volunteers.
Reno firefighters organized the first children’s holiday party in 2001.