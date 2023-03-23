The City of Reno is working on installing new sanitary sewer pipe on Stead Boulevard between Lear Blvd. and Virginia Street.
The public should know of traffic impacts on Stead Boulevard between O’Brien Middle School and North Virginia Street starting Monday, March 27, through April 7, 2023.
All northbound lanes on Stead Boulevard between North Virginia Street and the US 395 on/off-ramps will be closed.
The Stead US 395 South off-ramp will be closed and detoured using Red Rock to Silver Lake Road.
North Virginia Street to Stead Boulevard north will be detoured using Red Rock or Lemmon Drive. All southbound lanes on Stead Blvd will remain open with access to US 395 on ramps.
The City of Reno Public Works capacity project will abandon approximately 4,500 feet of undersized sanitary sewer and install approximately 9,600 feet of new sanitary sewer pipe between Lear Boulevard and North Virginia Street.
The City says every effort will be made to minimize traffic inconveniences and to maintain appropriate signage to assure road safety in work areas.
Please allow for additional time when traveling in this area. Traffic lane closures and detours can be followed on the City’s website at Reno.gov/road-closures.