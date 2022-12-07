The Northern Nevada Repeat Offender Program (ROP) has announced the arrest of Russell Garner.
The ROP team arrested Russell Garner for multiple counts of vehicle burglary, obtaining money under false pretenses, identity theft, and credit card fraud.
The ROP team learned of multiple vehicle burglaries taking place at a fitness center in the 8000 block of S. Virginia. After conducting an extensive investigation; Russell Garner was identified as the suspect.
Russell Garner was arrested without incident and booked at the WCSO jail. The ROP team works in conjunction with Nevada Parole and Probation to identify those individuals, who by their actions display a constant disregard for the rights of citizens and the laws of our state.
In addition to all of the above charges, NV P&P also placed a probation hold on Garner for probation violations. Russell Garner is a 51 year old Reno resident.
Law enforcement wants to remind the public to keep valuables out of their vehicles and to always lock their doors.
While this may not prevent a Vehicle Burglary, additional victimization such as ID Theft and CC Fraud can be prevented.
The Repeat Offender Program is made up of Detectives from Washoe County Sheriff's Office, Reno Police Department, and Sparks Police Department. The NV Division of Parole and Probation assists the ROP team in their mission and participated in his arrest.