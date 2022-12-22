Resort at Squaw Creek Providing Meals on Christmas Eve, Day

The Resort at Squaw Creek has meals for you on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day this year.
On Christmas Eve, the resort will host holiday dinner between 4:00 p.m. and 9:00 p.m. The menu will feature starters ranging from seasonal soups to gourmet salads.
It will also include fresh seafood selections including Clams Casino, Penn Cove mussels, wood-fired shrimp, and a West Coast oyster display with a hot sauce bar.
Guests will be able to select one plated entrée as part of the meal with options including a braised Salmon Creek pork shank, a Beef Wellington, Mary’s organic chicken breast, or forest mushroom gnocchi.
A special kids’ menu will also be available and will include spaghetti, macaroni and cheese, chicken tenders, and more. The meal will conclude with multiple dessert options ranging from triple chocolate cheesecake and white chocolate macadamia nut bread pudding to eggnog mousse.
The resort’s Christmas Day buffet dinner will be served between 4 p.m. and 9 p.m.
It will include a variety of small plates and starter dishes ranging from soba noodles and mushroom arancini to corn and crab chowder and a roasted butternut squash panzanella salad. Guests can also enjoy a selection of regional California cheese and fresh seafood including jumbo poached shrimp and ahi poke.
The menu will also showcase a carving station with maple bourbon-glazed Nueske’s Ham, herb-roasted prime rib, and a creamy spinach stuffed salmon, served with classic accoutrements such as roasted garlic mashed potatoes, pecan bourbon sweet potatoes, brioche dressing and a green bean and wild mushroom casserole.
Several house-made desserts will be available ranging from a pumpkin chocolate trifle and butter rum pecan pie tart to a classic pumpkin pie with Chantilly cream.
Both the Christmas Eve and Christmas Day dinners are $95 for adults and $30 for children between the ages of four and 12.
Tax and gratuity will be added to each party. Reservations are recommended and can be made by visiting https://www.opentable.com/r/cascades-holiday-events-olympic-valley.