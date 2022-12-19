A Gardnerville man died in a rollover crash on U.S. 395 near mile marker 9 in Douglas County early Saturday morning.
Nevada State Police say Kevin Skogmo was driving a 2019 Nissan Rogue northbound when a 2018 GMC Sierra K2500 Denali pickup headed south crossed over into the centerline and into the path of the Nissan, eventually causing the Nissian to overturn.
NSP says Skgmo died on scene, while the other driver remained on scene and is cooperating with the investigation.
If you have information about this crash, send an email to ncwmirt@dps.state.nv.us and reference the case number 221201362