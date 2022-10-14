The Ronald McDonald Care Mobile (RMCM) offers oral healthcare to children through age 21 and soon it will be visiting Carson City and Gardnerville.
The Care Mobile offers the same services provided in a brick and mortar facility and is staffed with a dentist, dental assistants and office assistants. Because it is on wheels, they are able to bring access to affordable care to communities throughout Nevada.
Patient and employee safety is our number one priority, so COVID precautions are in place. Preventive services will be provided in addition to emergency restorative care.
The RMCM will be in at the McDonald's at 3905 S. Carson Street in Carson City on Monday, October 17 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. and on Tuesday, October 18 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
They will then visit CC Meneley Elementary School and Empire Elementary School in Gardnerville.
RMCM will be at CC Meneley on Wednesday, October 19 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and then will visit Empire Elementary on Thursday, October 20 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Friday, Oct. 21 from 8 a.m. to noon.
You can call 800-787-2568 for an appointment.