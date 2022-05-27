...LAKE WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS
EVENING...
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 11 PM PDT SATURDAY...
* WHAT...For the Lake Wind Advisory today, southwest winds 15 to
25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph and waves 1 to 3 feet on Pyramid
Lake. For the Wind Advisory Saturday, west winds 20 to 30 mph
with gusts up to 55 mph and waves 2 to 4 feet on Pyramid Lake.
* WHERE...Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties, Greater
Reno-Carson City-Minden Area and Western Nevada Basin and
Range including Pyramid Lake.
* WHEN...For the Lake Wind Advisory, until 11 PM PDT this
evening. For the Wind Advisory, from 11 AM to 11 PM PDT
Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result. Small boats, kayaks and paddle boards will be prone
to capsizing and should remain off lake waters until
conditions improve.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Gusty winds will create hazardous driving
conditions for RVs, trailers, and other high profile vehicles.
Blowing dust could reduce visibility near dry lake beds.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Now is the time to secure loose outdoor items such as patio
furniture, holiday decorations, and trash cans before winds
increase which could blow these items away. The best thing to do
is prepare ahead of time by making sure you have extra food and
water on hand, flashlights with spare batteries and/or candles in
the event of a power outage.
&&
...Cool, Showery, and Breezy Memorial Day Weekend...
Windy through the weekend...
Periods of gusty winds will continue through Saturday and impact
outdoor recreation and travel for high profile vehicles. The
strongest winds will occur Saturday afternoon with gusts of 35 to
50 mph, possibly higher in wind prone areas. Winds will diminish
but remain breezy for Sunday. Hazardous boating conditions can be
expected across all area lakes, along with travel difficulties
for high profile vehicles, blowing dust near dry lake beds, and
rough air for aviation interests.
Cool with some showers and a few thunderstorms....
A pronounced cooling trend kicks in Saturday with afternoon highs
falling off into the 50s and 60s for Sunday and Monday. Morning
lows will drop to near and below freezing in the Sierra valleys,
with 30s and low 40s across western NV. Rainfall amounts are
still uncertain, but some localized wetting rains are possible
Saturday into early Sunday morning. With cooling temperatures,
light snowfall is also feasible in mountain areas particularly
with any showers Saturday night but very limited accumulations
are expected.
&&