Nevada State Police Highway Patrol is issuing a silver alert for a man last seen leaving the Best Western in Fernley around 8 a.m. Friday, May 27. 

Police say he's an elderly male with dementia who is new to Nevada.

They say he's driving a 2016 White Toyota Rav-4 and was last seen wearing a black shirt, green cargo shorts, black belt and black shoes.

If you see the vehicle, please call 911 or *NHP.

(Nevada State Police, Highway Patrol Northern Command Twitter assisted with this report.)

