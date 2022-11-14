Sky Tavern's Ski Swap is back. This fundraiser will help Sky Tavern get more local kids on the snow.
Have gear cluttering your closet? Bring it down to Old Sports Authority Building by Sams Club - 4813 Kietzke Ln Reno, NV 89505 this Thursday or Friday until 7 p.m., tag it and sell it.
Sky Tavern gets 18% and you get the rest.
Sky Tavern will also have food trucks at the event.
Friday sales go from 5 to 9 p.m. and on Saturday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
You can also pick up unsold items on Sunday from 10 a.m. to noon.