(Dec. 27, 2022) Today, the City of Sparks announced City Councilman Kristopher Dahir has been diagnosed with a benign brain tumor and will undergo surgery and treatment in the coming months.
Councilman Dahir says he and his family feel very positive about his prognosis. “I will be taking some time off my City duties to focus on my recovery. I am so thankful for this community and appreciate all the thoughts, prayers, and support.”
Mayor Ed Lawson is requesting privacy for Councilman Dahir as he recuperates for the next six to eight weeks.
“Sparks City Councilmembers and I will be covering Councilman Dahir’s City duties as he recovers, including Sparks City Council meetings and seats on other boards and commissions,” Mayor Lawson said. “All of us here at the City of Sparks wish Councilman Dahir a speedy recovery.”
Councilman Dahir says he is looking forward to continuing his service to the community he loves once he is fully recovered.
Councilman Dahir was elected to Ward 5 in 2016.