Sparks Police have taken into custody a man wanted for murder in Indiana.
On December 9, 2022, a little after noon, Sparks Police received information a male identified as Tayshawn Newman was staying at a local hotel in Sparks, Nevada.
Investigation revealed Newman had a fully extraditable warrant for Murder out of Indiana. Newman had also been discussing fleeing Sparks, and returning to the Sacramento, California area.
Members of the Sparks Police Patrol Division and Regional Crime Suppression Unit were able to confirm Newman was at the RTC bus station (Greyhound Terminal), located at 1421 Victorian Avenue.
Newman was taken into custody without incident and booked into the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office.
Sparks Police is asking for the publics assistance in speaking with anyone that may have any information reference Newman’s actions while in the Reno/Sparks area.
You're encouraged to contact the Sparks Police Department or Secret Witness.