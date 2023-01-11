The Sparks Police Department would like to remind everyone that it illegal to use any electronic, handheld device while driving.
Police say texting, in particular, has become one of the most common, pervasive, and dangerous forms of distracted driving.
In an effort to curb this trend, between January 13, 2023,and January 31, 2023, the Sparks Police Department and other law enforcement agencies throughout the state of Nevada will be Joining Forces and enforcing Nevada’s Distracted Driving law.
If you’re driving, please follow these safe driving tips:
- If you are expecting a text message or need to send one, pull over and park your car in a safe location. Once you are safely off the road and parked, it is safe to text.
- Designate your passenger as your “designated texter.” Allow them access to your phone to respond to calls or messages.
- Do not engage in social media scrolling or messaging while driving. Cell phone use can be habit-forming. Struggling to not text and drive? Put the cell phone in the trunk, glove box, or back seat of the vehicle until you arrive at your destination.
Funding for the extra patrols is made possible by Joining Forces. Joining Forces is a multi-jurisdictional law enforcement program funded by the Office of Traffic Safety, aimed at reducing injuries and crashes through statewide enforcement of traffic safety laws.
The goal is to save lives by increasing public awareness about the dangers of making poor choices while driving.