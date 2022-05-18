Stand Proud Dog Training is a local, family run business that is opening up a brand new facility in northwest Reno. They have been running the business out of their home but with the high demand for dog training needs, they needed a bigger facility.
Stand Proud Dog Training wants to proudly announce the opening of their new 3,000 square-foot training facility in northwest Reno.
All pet owners and lovers are invited to tour the new facility during a grand opening on May 21, 2022 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at 6340 Mae Anne Avenue, Suite 1, in Reno. The community will be able to enjoy food, games and a chance to speak with trainers.
This new, state-of-the-art facility complex will accommodate more dogs to meet the growing demand for dog training.
“With many new pet owners returning to work after being home throughout the pandemic, we’ve seen an enormous surge in training needs,” said Brandon Cartlidge, owner of Stand Proud.
Whether owners are seeking to rehabilitate a dog with severe behavioral issues, or implement evidence-based training with a new puppy, Stand Proud Dog Training has worked with hundreds of pets to provide you and your furry family member with the necessary tools to succeed.