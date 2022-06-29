The subject has been taken into custody without incident.
Subject has been taken into custody without incident. The Washoe County Detention Facility is back to normal operations.— Washoe Sheriff (@WashoeSheriff) June 30, 2022
The Washoe County Sheriff's Office responded to the possible armed subject at the Washoe County Detention Facility on Parr Blvd. around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday night.
Washoe County Sheriff’s Office SWAT, Hostage team, and patrol and detention Deputies are currently on scene at the Washoe County Detention Facility on a subject that is possibly armed. There is no current threat to the public. More details to follow.— Washoe Sheriff (@WashoeSheriff) June 30, 2022
The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office Hostage team continues to negotiate with the subject. At this time there is no threat to the public and no threat to the inmates within the Detention Facility. Parr Blvd is open but the Sheriff’s Office Parking lot is closed to the public.— Washoe Sheriff (@WashoeSheriff) June 30, 2022
WCSO says there was no threat to the public, but Parr Blvd. was closed by the jail and the public was asked to avoid the area.
