The subject has been taken into custody without incident. 

The Washoe County Sheriff's Office responded to the possible armed subject at the Washoe County Detention Facility on Parr Blvd. around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday night. 

WCSO says there was no threat to the public, but Parr Blvd. was closed by the jail and the public was asked to avoid the area.  

2 News has a call in with police to get more information about the incident. 

Developments will be posted here. 

