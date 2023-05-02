A lot of people may be confused between the Veteran's Guest House and the V.A. Although they may be right across the street from each other with the same focus, they're actually two very different organizations.
While the V.A. is a federal government organization, the Veteran's Guest House is a local nonprofit that is 100% philanthropically funded which enables them to assist veterans and their families with whatever needs they may have. In other words, you can freely use the guest house without having to go through the V.A.
Sylvia DuBeau, CEO of Veteran's Guest House, says, "We welcome veteran families regardless of characterization discharge, what provider they choose to see, and even how long they need to stay. So we are to provide access to medical care for every veteran regardless of any other details that we don't bother ourselves with."
What they're most known for is free overnight lodging, but they also provide transportation assistance for medical appointments including for vets who live in rural areas.
They also provide a personal care assistant to sign them in and out of surgery and look after them until anesthesia wears off.
Veteran's Guest House only provides temporary housing, not permanent. The two requirements are military affiliation and medical needs.
DuBeau says, "If you're here for mental health, or a chiropractor, or dental, you can stay here. We are across the street from the V.A. as a convenience for veterans but only 30% of our guests actually receive care at the V.A."
To learn more about the Veteran's Guest House you can click here.