The Trauma Intervention Program (TIP) hosted their 11th annual Heroes with Heart fundraiser this evening at the Atlantis. 10 first responders who have gone above and beyond to keep our community safe were finalists.
Board President of TIP, Greg Nauman, says, "Well the organization is a local nonprofit consisting of trained volunteers, and what we do is we respond on behalf of first responders in the area and provide emotional and practical first aid to victims and survivors of tragic and traumatic events."
Nauman says that Heroes with Hearts is their biggest fundraiser. He says that as an organization, they love to honor those first responders who go above and beyond in an emotional way and a compassionate way to help the people they serve as well. The TIP volunteers are the ones that select the responders to be nominated.
Officer of the Sparks Police Department Chris Gent says, "It's quite an honor to be honest. I had no idea it was pretty shocking when I was notified of it, but to be a part of something that is good and beautiful as what these volunteers do when these people need them the most is pretty powerful. And to be recognized for even a little bit of that is an honor."
Congratulations and a huge thank you to all 10 heroes going above and beyond to protect and save our community.
See the following below for all ten nominees and the five winners:
1. Officer Scott Smith & Officer Devynn Muhlenberg, Reno Police Department
2. Officer Chris Gent, Sparks Police Department
3. Cole Adema, Washoe County Medical Examiner’s Office
4. Monica Teves, REMSA
5. Sergeant Abigail Biggar, Washoe County Sheriff’s Office
6. Ryan Waton, REMSA
7. Jesse Brown, Washoe County Human Services Agency
8. Deputy John Lorman, Washoe County Sheriff’s Office
9. Deputy Troy Beier, Washoe County Sheriff’s Office
10. Captain Laura Baker, Reno Fire Department
2023 HEROES WITH HEART WINNERS:
1. Officer Officer Devynn Muhlenberg & Office Scott Smith, Reno Police Department
Nomination by Melissa H.: Nominees were absolutely amazing to work alongside! The kindness and compassion they showed the family was unbelievable. They assisted with cleaning up the scene for the family and took care of all the weapons in the home. They were so kind and soft spoken when dealing with the family and even had us assist them with sharing the suicide letter with family. The nominees also did a lot of shielding and protecting from body removal, something they may have learned from a TIP volunteer? They even stopped to show some love to the family’s furry friend that appeared to be having a hard time as well. They definitely went above and beyond for this family. They were so appreciated and needed. They have hearts of gold, which is why I believe that the nominees deserve to be nominated for the hero with a heart award.
2. Officer Chris Gent, Sparks Police Department
Nomination by Susan H: A young girl was on scene who did not know what to do with herself as the emergency responders were coming & going from her home. While standing in the hallway in front of the girl’s bedroom, the nominee began talking to the girl, which prompted her to ask him what she would have to do to become a police officer. Officer Gent didn’t miss a step. He looked in her room, which was that of a typical early teen, and said, "The first thing you need to do is have order in your life" and pointed at the messy room. He smiled, she laughed and he continued the conversation, encouraging her to consider becoming a police officer if she really wanted too. Officer Gent was heartfelt and honest. You could see the young girl light up while speaking with the nominee, who even made it a point to talk to her on her level, which seemed to bring her a sense of calm. It touched me to see the nominee showing this impressionable young girl that first responders are approachable…are human. The entire interaction was clearly very enjoyable for her and very meaningful to me.
3. Cole Adema, Washoe County Medical Examiner’s Office
Nomination by Linnea A.: The client on this call had been his parent's caretaker for many years. The client stated he had gone out to a concert the night prior with friends, which his father encouraged. He came home the next morning devastated that his father had died while he was away. He struggled with feelings of guilt; that if he hadn't left, perhaps his father would still be alive. Cole showed up to the scene and immediately engaged with the client in the most comforting way. He took his time and was especially gentle considering the nature of the matter. He placed his hand on the client's shoulder and validated that he had done so much to take care of his father all of this time. He explained to him that often times, close family members will wait until they are alone to pass as to not hurt or involve their loved ones. He conveyed such deep sympathy toward the client, and told him how he was sure his father was so happy he was able to have time to enjoy himself with his friends. I stood watching and listening to this interaction and I was deeply moved by the nominee’s comforting words, said so heartfelt and honestly. I believe that what the nominee said to the client really hit home and hopefully helps him during his grieving process. So, I nominate him, because he absolutely is a Hero with Heart.
4. Deputy Troy Beier, Washoe County Sheriff’s Office
Nominated by Diane & Gail: We are nominating this person for his outstanding and compassionate way of handling a difficult and complex case that we worked together. Dispatch had alerted us that there were juveniles on scene and my heart skipped a few beats on the way there. The initial scene was several children sitting outside with a wonderful MOST worker. It was heartbreaking listening to young children calmly telling us about a tragedy they just experienced. Later in the call, the case became more complex, requiring a secondary request for emergency medical responders and a trip to the hospital for the children. Unfortunately, dad worked out of state and would not arrive till late in evening. Everyone on scene displayed a sense of calmness and concern for the children. The nominee was a standout in the crowd, displaying all the characteristics of an exemplary first responder. He was very proficient in his communication skills...patient, tolerant, sympathetic and kind. One of the children had a birthday the following week and she brought up that she would be missing her mom on her birthday. With our fearless leader’s support, we were able to provide an impromptu birthday party to bring some joy to the young girl and her family. We invited the nominee, as well as others, but he was the first to be there with us. It was his day off, but he showed up on his motorcycle in uniform and on time. He helped us bring in all the gifts, flowers, pizza, ice cream cake and balloons. He even modestly joined us for pictures and singing Happy Birthday. The most endearing gift was the bracelet he made for our birthday girl. Troy definitely showed his passion for serving the community!
5. Captain Laura Baker, Reno Fire Department
Nominated by Diane & Tina: On my first fire call as a TIP volunteer, I was overwhelmed at the amount of emergency responders on scene. I helped a client who had no friends or family available with some physical and emotional issues. My client was very distraught and tearful since his home was totally destroyed and wanted to know if anything was salvageable, especially his loved one's ashes. It was then that I approached one of the first responders who referred me to the nominee. She was so ready to assist me with compassion and a 'let’s do this' attitude. Under the nominee’s command, firefighters devised a safe approach to attempting to find the urn that held the precious ashes of our client’s loved one. Laura noted that because it was marble there was a possibility it may still be in tact. Fire’s communication, included drawing maps of the home's layout, and taking time to speak with the client several times, while providing emotional first aid, was far beyond my expectations. Knowing I was having difficulty finding housing as there was a special event that day and nothing reasonable was available, the nominee offered her help to make phone calls and assist me with her resources. The nominee was also able to find additional funds for the client which was amazing. I have so much respect for all our emergency response teams. Since my dad was a volunteer fireman in my home town and now in heaven, I knew he sent me the nominee as my angel that day!
2023 TIP CHAMPION: Natalie Tierney, citizen & TIP volunteer
Nomination: After attending volunteer training over 5-years ago, this year’s TIP Champion has donated more hours of service than any other volunteer to date. The thing about this year’s champion is that, no matter the task, there is an exceptional level of commitment & dedication to seeing the job through. It started as going in the field to cover the standard three shifts each month. Then she took on managing the calendar, which is essentially like herding cats. Next, she added dispatcher and debriefing to her repertoire of TIP skills. That all happened within the first year of becoming a TIP volunteer. In July of 2020, she got certified to be a National TIP Trainer. She is currently still doing all those things, plus being a fundraising and event coordination queen; all while working a full-time job, attending school, being a mom to two great young men, and wife. And with all those accomplishments, you know what she has done that has had the biggest impact on TIP? She has earned the trust of each and every TIP volunteer in our ranks, past and present. You see, that work ethic previously mentioned rolls right into her volunteer life as well. There’s a quote by Karl A. Menniger that epitomizes this lady, “Listening is a magnetic and strange thing, a creative force. The friends who listen to us are the ones we move toward. When we are listened to, it creates us, makes us unfold and expand.” Our TIP Champion helps all of us to unfold and expand with her gentle approach and brilliantly kind heart.