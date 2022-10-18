University dedicates monument at Virginia and Ninth Streets

(October 18, 2022) The University of Nevada, Reno held a celebration today for the recently renamed nine-block stretch of Center Street between the Truckee River bridge near First Street and the University gates at Ninth Street as “University Way.”
The University also held a dedication for the new monument on the corner of Ninth and North Virginia streets.
The name change to University Way demonstrates the University’s strong connections with Reno, strengthens downtown revitalization efforts and builds momentum for the sesquicentennial celebrations in 2024 that will mark the 150th anniversary of the University’s founding.