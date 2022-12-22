There's never been a better time to try vegan! The Reno Vegan Chef Challenge returns to kick off the New Year on January 1, 2023.
Local chefs will be competing for your votes with creative and delicious plant-based menu options.
It’s easy to participate. Chefs can visit the website to see the guidelines and sign-up to join.
Participating restaurants include Smith and River, Liberty Food and Wine Exchange, The Grill at Quail Corners, Homegrown Gastropub, Great Full Gardens & The Kitchen, Cherry Bomb Catering, Wild River Grille, R Town Pizza, Süp, Thali, Cafe Capello, Pasta Fresca, Rolled Mountain Creamery, and Coffee N’ Comics.
Diners have one month (from Jan. 1 to 31) to sample unique vegan dishes at participating restaurants and vote for your favorites either at the restaurant or on the website. Winning dishes will be announced in early February.
You can visit the website below to stay up-to-date on participating restaurants and menus as they are posted.