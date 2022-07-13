The Washoe County Health District (WCHD) is doing what it can to help prevent mosquito bites to northern Nevada residents.
WCHD's Vector Borne Disease Program (VBD) will be conducting aerial larviciding (solid pellet) applications to treat mosquito larvae on Thursday, July 14, 2022.
This will be the third treatment of the season in Washoe County.
Residents recreating in the Stead, Spanish Springs, Rosewood Lakes, South Meadows and Damonte Ranch areas should be aware as a helicopter will be dropping granular, non-liquid treatment, specifically on wetland water sources starting around 6 a.m.
Officials ask that you please avoid walking paths along wetland areas where the helicopter is flying from approximately 6 a.m. until noon on Thursday.
For more information about the mosquito abatement process, safety and products used, you can visit the WCHD – VBD website.
Additional planned aerial larviciding dates (subject to change):
- August 18, 2022
- September 22, 2022
(Washoe County Health District)