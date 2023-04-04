The Washoe County School District just wrapped up its first career fair of this week in a continued effort to find candidates to fill all kinds of open positions.
Dex Thomas, WCSD Talent Manager, says, "We're looking for anyone willing to work for Washoe County School District. Before in the past there might've been a different message saying that how much we're in need. These job fairs we're hosting now is more to keep up what we have already. We want to keep from facing deficits and continue to bring candidates in and keep our staff full."
After spending a long time slowly filling tons of vacant positions throughout the school district, Thomas says they're finally at a point where their employment deficit has diminished. But they're still looking to bring more people on board.
He says that depending on when applications are completed and hiring begins, they are looking to fill these positions this year of the 2022 to 23 school year, this summer, and next year.
The school district also provides various benefits packages candidates can choose from.
"We're looking for a little bit of everything. We still have teacher vacancies, we have vacancies for various other positions. You can talk about plumbers, electricians, we have positions available, just not a great need as there was before. So now we're just kind of looking at keeping our employment polls fairly full, and also continue going to the next share without having to have any deficits at all. That's our goal."
The Carson City School District will also be hosting a career fair this Thursday.