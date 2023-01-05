A California woman faces charges in connection with a fatal rollover crash in South Lake Tahoe last September.
California Highway Patrol says 27-year-old Diana Shemyakina turned herself in to El Dorado County authorities on Tuesday.
CHP says she had an active 'no bail' homicide and vehicular manslaughter warrant issued for her arrest.
Authorities say the crash killed the passenger in an SUV on Pioneer Trail near Golden Bear Trail in unincorporated El Dorado County.
ORIGINAL STORY:
An SUV passenger died in a rollover crash in South Lake Tahoe earlier this past weekend.
California Highway Patrol also says the driver, 26-year-old Diana Shemyakina was arrested for felony DUI but was transported to Barton Memorial Hospital.
The crash happened on Sunday just before 7 p.m. on Pioneer Trail near Golden Bear Trail.
CHP says Shemyakina was driving a 2011 Honda CR-V north on Pioneer Trail when for some unknown reason she turned which caused the SUV to roll across the roadway into an embankment along the southbound lane.
The unidentified 34-year-old right side passenger from South Lake Tahoe suffered fatal injuries.
CHP says the car sustained major damage.