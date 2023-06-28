Dennis Stewart

Police need your help finding a man who was last seen in Yerington last month.

Police say 58-year-old Dennis ‘Denny’ Stewart was last seen approximately May 15th.

They say he’s been homeless over the years but he’s always found a way to contact his family which he hasn’t done for over a month.

They say his family is concerned for his safety.

Police say Stewart was planning to go to Titusville, Florida to live with a friend, but his family is unsure if he did or not.

If you have any information, contact Detective Brandon Coombs at 775-463-2333.

Recommended for you