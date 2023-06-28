Police need your help finding a man who was last seen in Yerington last month.
Police say 58-year-old Dennis ‘Denny’ Stewart was last seen approximately May 15th.
They say he’s been homeless over the years but he’s always found a way to contact his family which he hasn’t done for over a month.
They say his family is concerned for his safety.
Police say Stewart was planning to go to Titusville, Florida to live with a friend, but his family is unsure if he did or not.
If you have any information, contact Detective Brandon Coombs at 775-463-2333.