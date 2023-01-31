After a distinguished 49-year radio broadcasting career, Dan Mason, longtime Program Director and On-Air Host, Afternoons, for Reno’s News Talk 780 KOH/KKOH-AM, will retire from radio Tuesday.
Twice named one of the Best Programmers in Radio by Radio Ink Magazine, Mason has led the News/Talk radio station as Program Director for over 28 years.
Along the way, the station garnered two finalist nominations for the National Association of Broadcasters Marconi Awards.
A career broadcaster, Mason has programmed in multiple formats, including Rock and Country. In addition to his duties as Program Director for News Talk 789 KOH, he is host of The Dan Mason Show from 3:00–5:00 p.m. weekdays.
He has also served as Vice-Chair of the Nevada Emergency Communication Committee that oversees the Emergency Alert System for the state of Nevada.
Mason started his venerable radio career in 1974 at WLRC-FM in Whitehall, MI. Prior to joining News Talk 780 KOH, he spent several years in Country radio with on-air positions at WMUS-FM in Muskegon, MI, as well as at Reno’s KBUL-FM and KHIT-FM.
Jennifer Odom, Vice President/Market Manager, Cumulus Reno, said: “The day has come to announce my colleague, mentor, and friend Dan Mason’s retirement. His unwavering dedication to KOH for over 28 years, exceptional work ethic, and commitment to excellence have never faltered through any situation.
News Talk 780 KOH is the powerhouse it is today because of Dan. Working with Dan has been one of the highlights of my career. We will miss Dan “Mad Dog” Mason immensely and wish him the very best in his retirement.”
Dan Mason commented: “It has been an honor to helm this extraordinary radio station for 28 years, but the time has come for someone else to take the mantle. My wife of 42 years is ready for that Alaskan cruise she’s had her eye on!”