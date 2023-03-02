Rollins Stallworth, coordinator of student activities and athletics for the Washoe County School District (WCSD), has been awarded the Nevada Interscholastic Athletic Administrators Association State Award of Merit.
He received the award during the Nevada Athletic Directors Association state conference last week “in recognition of meritorious dedication to athletics in high schools and middle schools.”
Stallworth has worked as a teacher, Hug High School football coach and administrator for WCSD for three decades.
"Being able to work in a profession that allows me to connect with coaches, advisors, students and organizations, and focuses on providing a competitive, collaborative and educational environment for our student-athletes in the WCSD is a dream come true for me,” said Stallworth, who has worked for WCSD since 1993.
“I am privileged to work with Rollins every day,” said WCSD Chief Strategies Officer Dr. Paul LaMarca. “He always places the needs of students first. His passion for engaging students academically through athletics and activities participation has positively impacted thousands of WCSD students and students across the state.”
Stallworth was born into a military family and attended several high schools, graduating from Atwater (California) High School. After playing football for two years at Merced College in California, he was recruited as a defensive back by larger colleges, but chose to play for UNR, graduating in 1982.
His storied career with WCSD began in 1993 after he graduated from UNR and became a teacher and football coach at Hug High School. He coined the term “Hawk Commitment” as a reminder and slogan for his students, encouraging them to commit themselves to their studies, their sport and to representing themselves and their school in a positive way.
He is remembered for never cutting a student from his team during his entire coaching career, always providing students with an opportunity to play and ensuring students’ basic needs like pre- and post-game meals were met. He and his coaching staff consistently checked on their players and families to ensure they were receiving the resources and supports they needed. Stallworth ushered his teams through 17 seasons of football while teaching them life lessons and supporting them as they pursued their dreams.
Stallworth also served as a dean at Hug High School, then as assistant principal at O’Brien Middle School for six years before he became coordinator of student activities and athletics for WCSD in 2016.
Rollins Stallworth and his wife, Marguerite, met at UNR and both became teachers for WCSD. They raised three children, all of whom have left their mark on athletics in WCSD and at their respective colleges. Since 2016, he has served on the NIAA Board of Control and as president of the NIAA Board for the past four years.
In recognition of his enduring contributions to the students and families of Washoe County, the stadium at the new Procter Hug High School was named Rollins Stallworth Stadium.
(Washoe County School District)