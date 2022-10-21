Lyon County deputies need your help finding a man last seen near Andrea Way and the river in Dayton in early October. 

Deputies say Richard Shifflet 5'6" tall, 170 pounds and bald. He was last seen wearing a black shirt with a design and blue jeans.

Authorities say he has a history of medical issues and has difficulty walking. 

Shifflet was last seen leaving his home on Andrew Way between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. on October 3. 

Recently, Washoe County's RAVEN helicopter helped search a 5-mile radius including Santa Maria Ranch, but did not find him. 

If you see Richard, you're asked to call 911. 