On Saturday, December 17, The Lyon County Sheriff's Office, North Lyon County Fire, NHP, and NV State Parks participated in the annual Shop with a Sheriff event.
Human Services helped pair 29 children with local first responders.
Each child was given a set amount of money and were able to shop for anything they choose.
Often times, even though the kiddos can shop for themselves, they also choose to shop for other family members.
The sheriff's office says the annual event is a fun time for their responders and would like to thank all of the donors and businesses in the community that help to make this event possible each year.