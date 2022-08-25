What a start to the day for more than 300 Northern Nevadans!
After a two-year hiatus because of the pandemic, ‘Waffles and Wishes’ returned.
And likely, the happiest person in the room was my new friend, Dean.
"You know what I think he's saying Dean? Your wish is granted!"
This dinosaur-loving seven-year-old learned Thursday morning his wish - to have a dinosaur-themed bedroom - was granted.
The Make-a-Wish Foundation revealed the news at its breakfast fundraiser where our community raised more than $65,000 for even more local wishes.
Fifty kids - battling critical illnesses - are waiting as we speak.
"With 50 kids waiting for their wish, the funds raised today allows for the kids not to have to wait. So, it's very important,” says Seema Donahoe.
And my thanks to the Northern Nevada Regional Council of Make-a-Wish - for inviting me to be your emcee this year.