The Storey County Sheriff's Office arrested two people Sunday morning, accused of attempted burglary.
Just before 4:45 Sunday morning, a Storey County deputy responded to an active burglary alarm at a business in the Tahoe-Reno Industrial Complex.
On arriving the deputy found a man and a woman outside the business, identified as Francis Derby Jr. and Malinda Skinner, both of Henderson, Nevada.
After investigating, the deputy located burglary tools as well as multiple cell phones and debit cards not belonging to either person, according to a post on the SCSO Facebook page.
The deputy also found an altered check and a labeled box of auto parts not belonging to either person, as well as drug paraphernalia.
A records check showed Derby Jr. and Skinner had a history of burglary, according to the SCSO.
Derby Jr. was booked on suspicion of attempted burglary of a business, possession of burglary tools, possession of a forged instrument, possession of stolen property and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Skinner was booked on suspicion of attempted burglary of a business, possession of burglary tools, possession of a debit card without consent, possession of a forged instrument, possession of stolen property and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Anyone with information in this case is asked to call the Storey County Sheriff's Office at (775) 847-0959.
Reference case number 23-752.