On May 25th, Sparks Police say a man was arrested after robbing a store on Scheels Drive at the Outlets at Legends.
The suspect was identified as Christopher Wheeler, a 46-year-old resident of Sparks.
Officers say Wheeler stole merchandise, including a firearm, ammunition, and other items.
Wheeler escaped in a vehicle but was later located at a traffic stop and detained without incident.
Officers on the crime scene learned during Wheeler's attempt to flee the store a shopper intervened after witnessing security in pursuit, causing Wheeler to fall and injure himself. Wheeler was wearing a backpack that came off when he fell to the ground. Inside the backpack officers located a ghost gun, a frame of another ghost gun, brass knuckles, and a controlled substance (Fentanyl).
Officers say at the traffic stop is where they learned of Wheeler's injuries and transported him to a local hospital.
On May 28th, Wheeler was released from the hospital, arrested, and booked for
-Robbery
-Prohibited person in possession of firearm
-Possess unfinished frame
-Posses firearm without serial number
-Larceny of firearm
-Possess Brass Knuckles
-Possession of Controlled substance - Fentanyl