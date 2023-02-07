Sparks Police say they have arrested a man after an early morning standoff at an apartment complex.
Police say they originally responded to a domestic disturbance after 10:30 p.m. at Park Vista Apartments at 565 Sparks Blvd.
When they arrived on scene, they say the victim, the suspect's wife told them her husband threatened to kill her and believed he was armed with a gun.
While officers were on scene, the suspect, 34-year-old Dustin Salaun left the apartment but when he saw officers outside, he went back inside where he allegedly fired several rounds in the direction of officers.
Police say Sparks SWAT and hostage negotiators were then deployed to the apartment complex.
Nevada State Police also assisted by temporarily shutting down Sparks Blvd.
After several hours, police say Salaun surrendered peacefully.
Authorities say a search warrant later revealed a stolen .45 caliber semi-automatic handgun with multiple loaded magazines and ammunition.
Salaun was booked into the Washoe County Jail on several charges, including:
* Obstructing with a deadly weapon (Felony)
* Discharge of a firearm inside a structure (Felony)
* Discharge of a firearm where persons are endangered (Gross Misdemeanor)
* Assault with a deadly weapon on a protected person (Felony)
* Prohibited person in possession of a firearm (Felony)
* Possession of a stolen firearm (Felony)
* Destruction of property (Gross Misdemeanor)
If you have any additional information that can help authorities, call or text your anonymous tip to Secret Witness at 775-322-4900.