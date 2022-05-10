Nevada State Police troopers say they've arrested a Carson City man in connection with a fatal wrong-way crash near Minden last month.
Troopers say 26-year-old Matthew Premo was booked into the Douglas County jail on several charges including felony DUI causing death. He also faces charges of not wearing a seatbelt and speeding.
NSP says Primo was driving a 2020 Ford F-150 pickup the wrong way on U.S. 395 south when it collided with a Hyundai Accent head-on, just after 4 a.m. on April 23rd.
The driver of Hyundai, 22-year-old Fallon Montanucci of Gardnerville died on scene. The unidentified passenger was flown by Care Flight to a nearby hospital with suspected life-threatening injuries.
This crash is being investigated by the Highway Patrol Division’s Northern Command West Multi-Disciplinary Investigation and Reconstruction Team (M.I.R.T.) - Case #220401626.
If anyone has any information about this crash, you're urged to send an email to ncwmirt@dps.state.nv.us and reference the case number.