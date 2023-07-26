Washoe County deputies say they've recovered a body after a car went off a cliff near Mt. Rose Highway.
The crash happened around 1:30 p.m. in the parking lot of the Winters Creek Lodge south of Mt. Rose Highway and Truckee Meadows firefighters say it involved a sedan going down the mountain.
When deputies arrived they say they found a long debris field and eventually found the car 800 feet down the cliff.
They found someone inside the car who was alive, but barely, and despite attempts to save him he passed away.
The unidentified man's body has since been recovered and the medical examiner is investigating.
Multiple agencies responded including the Washoe County Sheriff's Office, TMFR, REMSA and Incline Fire.
TMFR says roadway traffic is not affected.