Authorities say a man has been arrested in connection with an apartment arson fire in northeast Reno last week.
Reno Fire investigators say the July 27th fire was intentionally set by 43-year-old Anthony Price.
Authorities say several fires were set by Price inside the Patton Drive apartment, around 8:30 a.m.
Fire crews tell us the fire started inside a bedroom in a second floor apartment, with smoke and heat damage affecting the rest of the unit.
The fire was contained to the one apartment, but suffered extensive fire damage.
One person was displaced.
Price was booked into the Washoe County Jail on charges of first-degree degree arson and domestic battery-related charges. His bail is set at $100,000.
Any one with information is asked to call the Reno Fire Department at 775-334-2300 or Secret Witness at 775-322-4900.
Structure fire in an apartment building on Patton Dr.— Reno Fire Department (@RenoFireDept) July 27, 2023
Road is blocked due emergency vehicle traffic. Please avoid the area