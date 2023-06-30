Sparks Police say they've arrested a man believed to be involved in a homicide that occurred early Friday morning.
At approximately 1:09 a.m., Sparks Police Dispatch received a 911 call of an individual down inside of an apartment, located in the 2300 block of Grayhaven Lane.
Sparks Police Patrol responded and located the decedent inside of the apartment.
Sparks Police Detectives were contacted to further investigate the case which was determined to be a homicide.
During the investigation, police determined that Sparks resident Thomas Williams was the suspect.
Thomas Williams was later located and placed under arrest by the Sparks Police Department.
Thomas Williams was later booked into the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office and is facing charges of Open Muder and being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm.
Currently the victim’s name is being withheld, pending positive identification by the Washoe County Regional Medical Examiner’s Office.
The investigation is ongoing currently.
The Sparks Police Department is asking that anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who may have any information about this incident to contact the Sparks Police Detectives at 353-2225 or Secret Witness at 322-4900.