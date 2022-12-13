A jury has found a man guilty of second-degree murder and discharging a firearm from a vehicle in connection to a road rage incident that occurred in Sparks last year.
According to court documents, in February 2021, Isiah Norwood struck a motorcyclist during a road rage incident near East Prater Way.
The motorcyclist was taken to the hospital, but eventually succumbed to his injuries.
The motorcyclist was identified as 19-year-old Thomas Schlesinger of Sparks.
Court documents also revealed that Norwood fired multiple shots from a firearm that was pointed at the ground during the incident.
A sentencing date has not been announced.
We will update as we learn more.