A 28-year-old Sparks man has been found guilty of four counts of Sexual Assault on a Child Under 14, and three counts of Lewdness with a Child Under the Age of 14 Years.
Jesse Barrera was arrested in January 2022 after detectives with the Washoe County Sheriff's Office (WCSO) responded to a report of possible inappropriate sexual touching.
Barrera reported that he had inappropriately touched a young girl two years prior.
During the investigation, it was discovered that the defendant began abusing the victim when she was 7-years-old, and that it continued until she was 10-years-old.
WCSO obtained a full confession as to the criminal charges.
At trial, Deputy District Attorney (DDA) Amanda Sage highlighted the consistencies between the defendant's statement and the victim's memories.
DDA Sage also focused on how the abuse escalated over time and pointed out the bribes and warnings the defendant used in order to gain the victim's silence.
Sentencing is set for October 24 with Honorable Judge Barry Breslow presiding.
This case was investigated by a multi-disciplinary team from the Washoe County Children’s Advocacy Center.
(Washoe County District Attorney's Office)