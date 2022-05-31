A man convicted of shooting and killing someone during a Reno zombie crawl has been sentenced to life in prison.
27-year-old Juan Carlos Hernandez of Oregon will be eligible for the possibility of parole after 10 years.
His parole hearing date isn't expected for at least 16 years though, due to an additional sentencing for using a deadly weapon.
Hernandez was convicted of 2nd degree murder with the use of a deadly weapon this past March.
Hernandez was accused of having fatally shot 22-year-old Luis Torres-Mederos in the head while the two were attending the annual downtown Reno Zombie Crawl in October 2019.
Police say after the shooting, Hernandez identified himself to officers as Arthur Fleck - the name of the main character in the 2019 movie Joker.’
Hernandez had a blood alcohol level of 0.22 at the time of his arrest.