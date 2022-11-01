The Reno Police Department and Regional Sex Offender Authorities say they recently arrested a man during an attempted home invasion. During the investigation, it was learned that the man was wanted out of Arkansas for failing to register as a Sex Offender.
In the early morning of October 27, 2022, Patrol Officers with the Reno Police Department contacted and arrested Jerry Green for Attempted Home Invasion on the 1300 block of Butler Street in Reno.
Further investigation by a Patrol Officer on scene unveiled that Green was on the run and wanted out of Arkansas for being a Sex Offender who failed to register.
The Patrol Officer immediately contacted the Regional Sex Offender Notification Unit (RSONU) and Detectives joined the investigation.
Detectives with RSONU were able to determine Green had been living in Reno for a year and a half and had never registered as a Sex Offender.
Detectives with RSONU additionally charged Green with Failure to obey Sex Offender Laws/Registrations, a 1st Degree Felony.
Green was convicted in Oklahoma on February 11, 2011, for the following charges:
- Rape First Degree a Felony - Victim under 14 years of age.
- Rape First Degree a Felony – Victim under 16 years of age.
- Rape First Degree a Felony - With use of force, threats, or violence.