Actor and Las Vegas resident Mark Wahlberg was at the Nevada Legislature in Carson City on Wednesday. He was accompanied by Howard Hughes Corporation CEO David O'Reilly who says they have put the whole weight of their firm behind the project.
They met with Governor Joe Lombardo to advocate for a massive tax credit bill aimed at increasing film production in Nevada.
“People have been chasing tax credits from state to state and city to city. Those things continue to change. Having a long-term commitment means people are coming here long term for sure,” said Actor and Producer Mark Wahlberg
As we've reported, the bill proposes $190 million annually in tax credits for 20 years.
It specifically lays out plans to create two film production sites in Las Vegas, one on University of Nevada Las Vegas and the other in the Summerlin area of Las Vegas.
Just this past month The Howard Hughes Corporation started talking with Wahlberg, but the actor/producer has been in discussion with Sony and the State of Nevada for years now about this project.
"Sony was initially attracted because of the close proximity to California, but then when I made my first film here, which was in February, realized the talent pool that exists here and the opportunity that's here, there wasn't a better place to do it. I was obviously introduced to many people, and lots of opportunities, and specific land in specific areas but when we met Dave and everybody at Howard Hughes they were able to really help us fast track this,” said Wahlberg.
Obviously the state of Nevada holds a long history of playing the backdrop to hundred of major motion pictures, but Howard Hughes CEO David O'Reilly says this project will greatly amplify TV and film production in the state.
"What's been brought here to date has been riffle shot, it's been part time. It hasn't created the consistency of jobs that we need 12 months a year. It hasn't created the training facilities that are going to teach these skilled workers to work in this industry. Today we have someone that's grown up in Southern Nevada, or anywhere in Nevada, that's interested in the film industry, when they graduate they move on. We want to keep them here," said Howard Hughes Corporation CEO David O'Reilly.
Actor and Reno resident Jeremy Renner is pushing for an amendment to include Northern Nevada in it as well. Wahlberg says he's open to it.
“We're really trying to relocate the industry here. Northern, Southern Nevada. Jeremy has been wonderful in sharing advice. We want to create opportunity for everyone,” said Wahlberg.
The legislation, Senate Bill 469, was heard in the Senate Finance Committee on Wednesday. Opponents said with the state being well below the national average for education and mental health, why would the state be giving money to help successful movie studios?
"It seems to me that if we don't have money for our kids and the most vulnerable Nevadans, then we certainly don't have enough money to give away billions in abatements and transferable tax credits to billionaires,” said Nevada State Education Association’s Alexander Marks.
Earlier this month --Those behind the bill said it may be too late in the project to add another site.
They did say a potential amendment could create a study to see what economic impacts a Northern Nevada expansion would bring. it's not clear where that stands as of now.