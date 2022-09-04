In alignment with Feeding America’s, the nation’s largest domestic hunger-relief organization, “Hunger Action Month” this September, Maverik — Adventure’s First Stop announced the expansion of its pilot food waste program.
Launched April 2021, the program now donates surplus food from 87 stores, supporting communities in Arizona, Colorado, Nevada, Utah, and Wyoming, through distribution to five network member food banks.
The success of the pilot program drove Maverik’s decision to continually expand throughout its operating footprint.
To date, Maverik has donated 276,878 pounds of surplus food, helping provide access to an additional 230,732 meals.
This donation versus dumping product into a landfill equals the removal of the CO2 from 79 passenger vehicles from being driven for one year.
“Record-high food prices, continued supply chain challenges, the pandemic, and sustainability concerns are putting the importance of food waste management into clear focus,” said Chuck Maggelet, President and Chief Adventure Guide of Maverik. “We’re proud to help Feeding America rescue food to benefit people, the environment, and the economy.”
“Maximizing food sourcing is a key priority for Feeding America,” said Diane Letson, Vice President of Food Industry Partnerships at Feeding America. “Last year, for the first time, we secured more than 2 billion pounds of food through retail donations, and we’re grateful for partners like Maverik that make donations at the store-level possible.”
Working in partnership with Feeding America, Maverik will identify additional stores to expand its food waste program to additional states in support of member food banks serving communities in 12 states where Maverik operates.
Those interested in joining the fight to end hunger can visit: feedingamerica.org/hungeractionmonth.