May 25 Update:
Maverik Adventure’s First Stop helped people affected by the Ukraine crisis through raising nearly $764,000 as part of its five week “Round Up Your Change” register donation program to benefit the global Red Cross network. Customers and team members rounded up their cash and credit transactions to the nearest dollar at Maverik stores across 12 states raising nearly $414,000, while Maverik offered an initial donation of $50,000 and matched the “Round Up” contribution by $300,000.
“Maverik is grateful for the opportunity to provide a platform for people to come together in solidarity and hopes the total gift will help support the millions of people whose lives have been forever changed,” said President and Chief Adventure Guide of Maverik Chuck Maggelet.
100% of Maverik’s initial donation and the funds raised from the “Round Up” program will go toward the global Red Cross effort to provide humanitarian aid to people affected by the crisis in Ukraine.
The Red Cross is committed to providing lifesaving aid to those in need and is currently on the ground distributing food, delivering medicine and medical supplies, assisting with evacuations, and providing shelter.
“Thanks to Maverik’s generous support, the global Red Cross network is helping families impacted by continued fighting in Ukraine,” said Anne McKeough, chief development officer at the American Red Cross. “We are grateful for partners like Maverik as we work together to help provide critical humanitarian relief in response to the Ukraine crisis.”
Starting Tuesday, March 29, anyone interested in donating $10 or more can do so by visiting https://maverik.com/redcross.
