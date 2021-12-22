A Sun Valley middle school teacher is behind bars accused of several drug-related charges.
43-year-old Aaron Kepler was arrested on charges stemming from a narcotics investigation and for resisting arrest.
Deputies say regional detectives contacted him while conducting a narcotics investigation near Mill Street and Wells Avenue on Tuesday. They say detectives found methamphetamine during a consensual search.
As detectives and officers went to place Kepler under arrest, authorities say Kepler physically resisted and attempted to disarm a uniformed Reno Police Officer. One detective and one officer suffered minor injuries and were treated and released from a local hospital.
Kepler is charged with three felony counts based on the December 21st encounter – possession of a controlled substance, resisting an officer with the use of a firearm, and battery by a prisoner on a law enforcement officer.
They say the Desert Skies 8th grade math teacher was arrested on December 10, 2021, by Washoe County School District Police for one felony count of possession of a controlled substance.
He was released on his own recognizance on December 13, 2021.
Kepler was put on administrative leave after his first arrest.