Heavy snow and strong winds are on the way by Friday morning with several inches of snow around our valleys and 1 to 3 feet of snow in the mountains through Saturday morning.

I-80 west traffic is currently being held at the Nevada state line while I-80 east traffic is being held at Colfax due to whiteout conditions.

Plan on snowy roads for the Friday morning commute and chain controls along our mountain passes and even road closures.

Gusty winds will create whiteout conditions and hazardous driving conditions.

Temperatures will remain very cold with 20s and 30s and wind chill values in the teens and single digits.

Avalanche danger is high in the backcountry as well.

A break in the weather by Saturday afternoon through Sunday, with another round of snow on the way by early next week.

Check www.nvroads.com for the road conditions.

