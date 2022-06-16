A motorcycle rider is dead after a collision on Rock Blvd. near Glendale Avenue in Sparks. 

The crash happened at approximately 12:30 p.m. on Thursday. 

Authorities say the unidentified rider was heading north when the rider crashed into a moving truck was that slowing down in front of the motorcycle.

The rider died on scene. 

Authorities say speeding may have been a factor. 

Rock Blvd. was closed just north of Glendale Avenue while crews investigated the crash, but roads have since reopened. 

This is a developing story. 