A motorcycle rider is dead after a collision on Rock Blvd. near Glendale Avenue in Sparks.
The crash happened at approximately 12:30 p.m. on Thursday.
Authorities say the unidentified rider was heading north when the rider crashed into a moving truck was that slowing down in front of the motorcycle.
The rider died on scene.
Authorities say speeding may have been a factor.
Rock Blvd. was closed just north of Glendale Avenue while crews investigated the crash, but roads have since reopened.
This is a developing story.