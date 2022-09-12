Dr. Summer Stephens, Superintendent of Churchill County School District in Fallon, Nevada, has been named the 2023 Nevada Superintendent of the Year.
The announcement came at a Nevada Association of School Superintendents (NASS) business meeting.
Regarded as the most comprehensive professional learning and networking event for school superintendents and administrators, this event is addressing the most critical issues affecting public education today, including leading through the COVID-19 pandemic, equity in education, social and emotional learning, personalizing education, technology, and school safety.
"I am extremely humbled to be named the 2023 Superintendent of the Year for the State of Nevada,” said Stephens. “It is an honor to represent a state undergoing a transformation in education, looking to personalize education for all of its children. In the face of the challenges of the pandemic protocols, financial constraints, and staffing shortages, school districts across Nevada have worked together to ensure safety and consistency for our learners and our staff. I look forward to the opportunities ahead in Nevada to shape the future of learning through advocacy and collaboration with our students, families, staff, Department of Education and State Board of Education, our parent organizations, our legislators, business and industry partners, and our community.”
Dr. Summer Stephens was selected as superintendent by the Churchill County School Board in July 2018.
She previously served as the Superintendent of the Weston County School District #7 in Upton, Wyoming.
She is known regionally as the NASS President during the 2021-22 school year and currently serves as the superintendent representative on the Nevada State Board of Education.