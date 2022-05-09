National Salvation Army Week has been celebrated for nearly 70 years in the United States. In that time, the nonprofit has worked tirelessly to provide help to people in need in every zip code in the country.
President Dwight D. Eisenhower declared the week of November 28 to December 4 as National Salvation Army Week back in 1954.
This year, it is celebrated the week of May 9-15. The goal of this week of recognition is to provide a reminder of the vast scope of the services provided by The Salvation Army and to highlight ways you can help your neighbors in need. In his speech, President Eisenhower said:
“Among Americans, The Salvation Army has long been a symbol of wholehearted dedication to the cause of human brotherhood. In time of war, the men and women of this organization have brought to those serving their country far from home, friendliness, and warm concern. In the quieter days of peace, their work has been a constant reminder to us all that each of us is neighbor and kin to all Americans. Giving freely of themselves, the men and women of The Salvation Army have won the respect of us all.”
Because of the ongoing pandemic and a rise in cost of living, people than ever are turning to The Salvation Army for food, shelter, rent and utility assistance, childcare and more. Nationally, The Salvation Army provided 24,229,297 meals, 9,664,265 warm beds and 121,570 fresh starts in 2021. In Northern California and Northern Nevada alone, The Salvation Army provided 1.1 million meals and food boxes.
To celebrate National Salvation Army Week, the nonprofit will share inspirational stories from those it serves, and from donors and volunteers on social media. Members of the public and media are encouraged to reach out to their local Salvation Army for more information on services and programs provided. The Salvation Army is also challenging the community to get involved.
There are many ways to give to The Salvation Army to help sustain crucial services in your community, including those listed below (hyperlinks attached).
- Financial donations
- Donations of household goods,
clothing, furniture, and even vehicles
- Become a fundraiser
- Give a sustaining monthly donation
- Donate Cryptocurrency
- Donations of mutual funds, bonds, and stocks
- Planned giving, wills, and gift annuities
- Airline mile donations
- Become a corporate partner
- Volunteer
(The Salvation Army assisted with this report.)