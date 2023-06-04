Natural Paws Hike for Hounds Festival & Fundraiser

Natural Paws invited the community and their dogs to the Hike for Hounds Festival on June 4, 2023 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Dog owners met at Galena Regional Park's Bitterbrush Trail for a two-mile mountainous group hike.

The event had different vendors, music, food truck, and a raffle.

There was a $30 donation fee collected which included a t-shirt, gift bag, and ice cream for your dog.

All proceeds directly support the Canine Rehabilitation Center & Cat Sanctuary.

Natural Paws is a pet store located at 18136 Wedge Parkway in Reno.

Tags

Recommended for you