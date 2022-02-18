Intermittent lane and shoulder closures will take place on southbound Interstate 580 near Damonte Ranch Parkway in south Reno starting Sunday as the Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) repairs concrete barrier rail damaged in a recent crash.
Drivers will see the following lane and shoulder closures from Feb. 20-25 as the damaged barrier rail is repaired:
- Lanes on southbound I-580 will be reduced to two lanes near the Damonte Ranch Parkway exit 8p.m.-6a.m. Sunday, Feb. 20 and Thursday, Feb. 24. Speed limits will be reduced to 55 mph.
- Periodic daytime shoulder closures will take place on southbound I-580 near the Damonte Ranch Parkway exit 7a.m.-3:30p.m. daily Monday, Feb. 21 through Wednesday, Feb. 23.
Minor travel delays are expected and road work schedule is subject to change.
Additional state highway information can be found at dot.nv.gov or by calling (775) 888-7000