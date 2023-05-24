The Nevada Department of Transportation has reopened State Route 338 in Lyon County following major erosion repairs.
State Route 338 travels south of Wellington to the Nevada-California border toward Bridgeport.
The road had been closed since mid-March between State Route 208 and the Nevada-California border. Heavy winter storms created major roadside erosion, including approximately 50 feet of southbound lanes which collapsed due to erosion.
NDOT partnered with construction contractor Road and Highway Builders for emergency erosion repairs. Crews graded and reinforced eroded roadside shoulders along 26 miles of the roadway, as well as added additional drainage pipes and removed storm-related sediment from approximately 30 existing drainage pipes.
Approximately 800 drivers travel through the area each day.
Motorists can visit NVRoads.com before driving for current highway conditions and controls.
(Nevada Department of Transportation)